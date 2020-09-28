Bryant caught one of two targets for three yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-20 win over Washington in Week 3.

Bryant's touchdown catch, the first of his NFL career, proved to be the game-winning score for the Browns, who fought back from two deficits in the game. Bryant has one catch in all three games played while getting much experience in the wake of David Njoku's knee injury. His 40 snaps and 63 percent of the offensive plays were season highs for the rookie.