Bryant caught his lone target for a two-yard touchdown in Sunday's 29-12 loss to Denver in Week 12.

Bryant lined up in the backfield and found his way to an open space at the goal line to haul in quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson's (concussion) first career touchdown pass. It was Bryant's second touchdown of the season and first since Week 1. He's taken a serious step back behind David Njoku at tight end and has just 10 targets through 11 games. Bryant's knowledge of the system, however, keeps him relevant, and the Browns have used him in unique ways. Bryant's been used as a runner and wildcat quarterback, although he fumbled a snap as the quarterback in Sunday's loss.