Bryant caught three of a season-high seven targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Jets.

Cleveland's tight ends took on an extra workload as the top four wide receivers were placed on the COVID-19 list and unavailable. The position group combined for a season-high 26 targets, smashing the previous high of 12. Bryant and the rest of the tight ends could be back to normal next week. The wideouts, who are considered close contacts of a teammate that tested positive, will spend at least five days on the list. The group could return in time to practice and be ready for Week 17 against the Steelers.