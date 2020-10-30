Bryant's set to reprise his role as Cleveland's top tight end Sunday against the Raiders, as Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram reports that Austin Hooper (appendix) has been ruled out.

Bryant scored two touchdowns in Hooper's first absence of the season last week against the Bengals, and he figures to once again serve as an important piece of a Cleveland passing attack that will be missing wide receiver Odell Beckham (knee) in addition to Hooper. Fellow tight end David Njoku, who also found the end zone last week, should also see the field more as a result of Hooper's absence.