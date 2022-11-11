Bryant's teammate David Njoku (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Bryant played a season-high 74 percent of snaps in the first game Njoku missed, Week 8 against Cincinnati, but finished without a target in a game where the Browns attempted only 23 passes and used a sixth offensive lineman on more than one-third of their snaps. They also had Bryant block on seven of his 18 pass snaps, and it's possible he continues to do more blocking than Njoku did when he was healthy. Bryant could still have some value in deeper leagues, but it may only be for another week with his injured teammate hoping to return soon.