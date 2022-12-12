Bryant caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Bengals in Week 14.
Bryant played a season-low eight snaps, as tight end offense ran through a now-healthy David Njoku (69 snaps, nine targets). It's the second consecutive week with just one target.
