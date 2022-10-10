Bryant did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Chargers in Week 5.

Bryant battled an illness during the week but was on the field for 57 percent of the offensive snaps. It's unlikely the illness had any impact on his targets. The second-string tight end has caught nine of 15 targets for 81 yards and has yet to score in 2022. Week 5 saw the introduction of newly signed tight end Pharaoh Brown, whose presence could eventually eat into Bryant's playing time. Brown played just two snaps Sunday.