Bryant caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 38-6 loss to the Ravens in Week 1.

Both of Bryant's targets were in the first quarter, including his lone catch on the second play of the game, so the Browns appear to be confident in the rookie fourth-round pick. He began the day third on the depth chart, but could see an uptick in playing time after David Njoku departed with a knee injury. The Browns have a quick turnaround for Week 2, playing Thursday night against the Bengals, which might be too quick for a Njoku return.