Bryant caught two of two targets for 20 yards in a 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Week 18.

Bryant finished the season with season highs in catches (31), targets (42) and yards (239) along with one touchdown. An increase in production was expected after Browns didn't bring tight end Austin Hooper back, although Bryant was clearly second behind David Njoku, who lived up to the four-year deal he signed during the offseason. Cleveland's down season was not the fault of its receivers, so expect Bryant, who enters the final year of his rookie deal, to return in the same role for the 2023 season. The club is in "win now" mode after sinking much into quarterback Deshaun Watson, so expect the same crew of targets back next season, when the organization hopes to see its pricey quarterback live up to a hefty price tag.