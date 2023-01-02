Bryant caught two of three targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over Washington in Week 17.

Bryant had his most active day as a receiver since Week 11. In the five games leading up to Week 17, Bryant totaled six targets, six catches and 30 yards. He remains a clear backup to David Njoku but could benefit in 2023 when quarterback Deshaun Watson has a full offseason to establish a rapport with all of Cleveland's receivers. In a positive sign that Watson is getting on the same page with the rest of the offense, he completed 6-of-10 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the second half.