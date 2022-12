Bryant caught his lone target for six yards and had one carry for eight yards in Sunday's 27-14 win over Houston in Week 13.

With starting tight end David Njoku sidelined by a knee injury, Week 13 was seen a potentially big spot for Bryant but it turned out to be less than anticipated. That's probably because the Browns started quarterback Deshaun Watson, who hadn't played a regular season game since 2020. The quarterback's rust was evident, and Cleveland stuck to its run-heavy attack.