Bryant did not garner a single target over 36 offensive snaps during Sunday's 10-7 win against Houston.
Cleveland only elected to put the ball in the air 20 times Sunday, pounding the rock on 41 occasions to the tune of 5.6 team yards per carry. Given the low-volume passing script, Harrison endured his second no-catch showing of the 2020 campaign and his second consecutive outing of 25 or fewer receiving yards. The rookie's 56-yard, two-touchdown Week 8 output against the Raiders appears to be somewhat of an anomaly, as the Browns head into a Week 11 matchup against the Eagles' sixth-ranked pass defense.
