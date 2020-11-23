Bryant was not officially targeted while playing 58 percent of the snaps in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Eagles.

Bryant was thrown to once -- an incomplete target in the red zone -- but the play was negated due to a defensive pass interference call. So officially, Bryant went untargeted for a second straight week. That drop in targets dovetails with Cleveland pounding defenses with its running backs, a trend that should continue as the weather becomes more wintry. The Browns are next-to-last in the NFL in pass attempts and last in completions. That doesn't leave much space for a player like Bryant, who's played nearly 57 percent of the offensive snaps in 2020.