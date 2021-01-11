Bryant was not targeted in Sunday's 48-37 wild-card win over Pittsburgh.
Bryant returned to action for the playoffs after missing the regular-season finale while on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The rookie played 22 snaps, one more than fellow backup David Njoku, but both players paled in comparison to Austin Hooper, who had a team-high 11 targets over 60 snaps. The Browns move to the AFC divisional round next Sunday to play Kansas City, a defense that ranked 28th in yards allowed to opposing tight ends (59.6 YPG).
