Bryant was not targeted among 53 snaps in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals in Week 8.

Bryant took on the role as the primary tight end, as David Njoku (ankle) was inactive for the game. Njoku is typically a key part of the passing attack, but Bryant wasn't needed for that Monday. That's largely due to the Browns playing according to plan; Cleveland had a season-high 44 rushing attempts and a season-low 23 passes. Bryant enters the bye week with 14 catches on 21 targets for 114 yards.