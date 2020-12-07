Bryant was not targeted in Sunday's 41-35 win over the Titans.
Bryant went untargeted Sunday, one week after he lost his second fumble of the season; however, it's unlikely that miscue led to a lack of involvement against Tennessee. Sunday's game was the third in the last four that the rookie was untargeted. Bryant has fallen off the radar during the second half of the season, going from 2.6 targets per game over the first eight games to 0.5 over the last four contests.
