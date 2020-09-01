Bryant was named the winner of Cleveland's 2020 Maurice Basset award for the best rookie at training camp, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick has made the most of his opportunities in training camp, especially when David Njoku logged a three-day absence due to a wrist injury and Bryant was called upon to step up. New coach Kevin Stefanski stands run a substantial amount of two-tight end sets this season, so Bryant could see a respectable amount of reps despite operating behind Austin Hooper and Njoku on the depth chart. If Bryant is able to carry his momentum from camp into the regular season he could even pressure Njoku, but the Florida Atlantic product still faces a steep path to fantasy relevance as a rookie.