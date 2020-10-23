Bryant is expected to handle an increased role Sunday against the Bengals after top tight end Austin Hooper was ruled out for the contest following an emergency appendectomy, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

While the Browns had both Hooper and David Njoku available in the past two games, Bryant drew his two lowest offensive snap shares of the season, playing 40 and 37 percent of the snaps in Weeks 5 and 6, respectively. With Hooper out of the mix for at least one game, Bryant and Njoku will likely split time at the position, as neither dramatically exceeded the other in terms of snaps the past two weeks. Even with a decent matchup on tap, Bryant is still probably best suited for fantasy leagues that start two tight ends.