Hall returned three kickoffs for 62 yards in Thursday's preseason victory over the Jets. He also logged five carries for 34 yards.

Hall got the first chance to return kicks, but it should be noted that the major return candidates sat this game out. Jakeem Grant, who is making his way back from a ruptured Achilles, and Jaelon Darden (leg) were held out for health reasons. Donovan People-Jones and Jerome Ford were held out along with a slew of other skill-position starters.