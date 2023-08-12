Hall carried three times for four yards, caught his lone target for three yards, and returned one kickoff for 34 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Commanders.

Jerome Ford's hamstring injury, which leaves him week-to-week, opens the door for Hall to get more work at running back. It also keeps Hall in the mix as a returner. Ford was the main kickoff returner in 2022, and special teams coach Stump Mitchell told Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site in June that would still be part of his job. However, head coach Kevin Stefanski may want to limit Ford's exposure on special teams. In that event, Hall will be part of the competition as a returner.