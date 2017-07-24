Browns' Howard Wilson: Placed on PUP list
Wilson (knee) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.
The 2017 fourth-round pick broke his knee cap in rookie mini camp, so this move comes as no surprise. Wilson was able to avoid surgery, and a midseason return is possible. With Joe Haden and Jason McCourty figured as the Browns' starting cornerbacks, it's likely Wilson will be used as a depth option if and when he returns.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Wide receiver tiers
It’s time to look at Dave’s wide receiver tiers as we tell you when to start targeting certain...
-
Bengals' offense has plenty of options
The Cincinnati Bengals added Joe Mixon and John Ross in the draft which gives them far more...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost a majority of their pass-catching options from the 2016 season. They...
-
Fantasy Football Podcast 7/21
Let’s break down some bust candidates at the running back position. Who should you be concerned...
-
How does Bryant's return shape Steelers?
Ben Roethlisberger already had elite weaponry in Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell, but Martavis...
-
Projecting Joe Mixon
The Bengals rookie running back should lead the team in all the stats that matter for Fantasy...