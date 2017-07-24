Wilson (knee) was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Monday, according to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.

The 2017 fourth-round pick broke his knee cap in rookie mini camp, so this move comes as no surprise. Wilson was able to avoid surgery, and a midseason return is possible. With Joe Haden and Jason McCourty figured as the Browns' starting cornerbacks, it's likely Wilson will be used as a depth option if and when he returns.