Wilson had surgery Tuesday morning on a torn left patellar tendon and is expected to miss the 2018 season, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

This will be the second consecutive season Wilson misses since being selected in the fourth round of the 2017 draft. Wilson wasn't destined for a large role anyway with the Browns drafting Denzel Ward in the first round and signing E.J. Gaines and T.J. Carrie this offseason.