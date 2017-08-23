Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Misses practice Wednesday
Campbell (concussion) sat out Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Per the report, Campbell participated in the team's walkthrough, meaning a return to the practice field may be in the near future.
More News
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Sitting out remainder of game•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Suiting up for first time since Week 2•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Won't play Sunday•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...