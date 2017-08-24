Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Returns to practice
Campbell (concussion) returned to practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Campbell suffered a concussion Aug. 10 in the Browns' first preseason game against the Saints, but appears to have cleared the concussion protocol. The 25-year-old rejoins the position battle at safety and will look to play in Saturday's preseason game at Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Sitting out remainder of game•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Suiting up for first time since Week 2•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Won't play Sunday•
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...