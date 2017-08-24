Play

Campbell (concussion) returned to practice Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Campbell suffered a concussion Aug. 10 in the Browns' first preseason game against the Saints, but appears to have cleared the concussion protocol. The 25-year-old rejoins the position battle at safety and will look to play in Saturday's preseason game at Tampa Bay.

