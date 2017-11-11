Campbell (hamstring) cleared waivers Friday and reverted to the Browns' injured reserve per the NFL's transaction log.

Campbell recorded a season-high seven tackles in the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Vikings prior to its bye week, but also came out of the game with a hamstring injury. The team subsequently waived him, but he has now cleared waivers and landed in the IR. He will remain there for the rest of the season unless he and the team can reach an injury settlement.