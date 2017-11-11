Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Reverts to IR
Campbell (hamstring) cleared waivers Friday and reverted to the Browns' injured reserve per the NFL's transaction log.
Campbell recorded a season-high seven tackles in the Browns' Week 8 loss to the Vikings prior to its bye week, but also came out of the game with a hamstring injury. The team subsequently waived him, but he has now cleared waivers and landed in the IR. He will remain there for the rest of the season unless he and the team can reach an injury settlement.
More News
-
Ibraheim Campbell: Cut after injuring hamstring•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Returns to practice•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Sitting out remainder of game•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Suiting up for first time since Week 2•
-
Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...
-
Update: Elliott suspension back on
The latest, and potentially last, turn of the Ezekiel Elliott saga leaves him set to serve...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...