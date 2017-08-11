Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Sitting out remainder of game
Campbell (concussion) will not return to Thursday's preseason game against the Saints, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
The third-year safety was able to walk off under his own power, yet he was sent to the locker room and put into concussion protocol. Expect Justin Currie to fill in as Campbell recovers.
