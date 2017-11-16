Browns' Ibraheim Campbell: Waived off IR
The Browns waived Campbell (hamstring) off injured reserve Thursday.
The Browns previously cut Campbell after he suffered the hamstring injury in a Week 8 loss to the Vikings, but he reverted to IR after going unclaimed off waivers. The defensive back will now be let go outright, with any team eligible to sign him if his hamstring issue doesn't prove concerning.
