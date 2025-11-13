Bond (foot) was limited in Thursday's practice, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Bond has now logged back-to-back limited practices to begin Week 11 prep, leaving him with one more chance to upgrade his activity level before the Browns decide whether to tag him with an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens. If cleared to suit up Sunday, Bond will compete with Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman (glute) for targets as the No. 3 receiver in Cleveland.