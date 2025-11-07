Browns' Isaiah Bond: Appears to be absent again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bond (foot) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Bond hasn't practiced in any capacity all week, so he will presumably be ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets when the Browns post their injury report later Friday. The rookie wide receiver has 11 catches for 123 yards on 30 targets.
