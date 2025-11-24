Bond caught both of his targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders.

Bond and Shedeur Sanders linked up for a 52-yard deep ball in the first quarter, which was two yards short of being Bond's first NFL touchdown but helped Bond tie his single-game career high in receiving yards. No other Browns wide receiver had more than one catch, so Cleveland's entire passing game will be tough to trust in Week 13 against the 49ers, regardless of whether Sanders or Dillon Gabriel (concussion) starts under center.