Bond (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens after practicing fully Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bond -- who was inactive in Week 10 -- was limited Wednesday and Thursday, but a full session Friday paves the way for the wideout to be available to face Baltimore in Week 11. That said, with Cedric Tillman back in the starting WR mix alongside Jerry Jeudy, and TEs David Njoku and Harold Fannin both commanding their share of targets on a weekly basis, Bond doesn't have a clear path to steady volume in Cleveland's offense.