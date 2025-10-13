Bond recorded two receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to Pittsburgh.

Bond was gaining momentum in the Cleveland offense in recent weeks, but that changed in Sunday's loss. Dillon Gabriel took to the air 52 times, with both Harold Fannin and Jerry Jeudy soaking up targets. Bond was shut out on the stat sheet until early in the fourth quarter and will look to reestablish his role in Week 7 against Miami.