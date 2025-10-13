Bond recorded two receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to Pittsburgh.

Bond was gaining momentum in the Cleveland offense in recent weeks, but that changed during Sunday's loss. Though quarterback Dillon Gabriel took to the air 52 times in Week 6, tight end Harold Fannin and wideout Jerry Jeudy soaked up much of the targets. Bond was shut out on the stat sheet until early in the fourth quarter, finishing with his lowest yardage output since Week 2.