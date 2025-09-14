Bond caught one of three targets for six yards, had one carry for nine yards and filled in as a punt returner in Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Ravens in Week 2.

Bond added punt-return duties to his responsibilities following an injury to DeAndre Carter (concussion) early in the first quarter. Bond didn't get much work, signaling for a fair catch on the one punt he fielded. Bond has operated as the fourth wideout the first two weeks and caught two of four targets for 11 yards.