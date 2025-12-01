Bond secured one of two targets for 18 yards and gained another nine yards on one carry in Sunday's 26-8 loss to the 49ers in Week 13.

It's hard to get excited about anything related to the Cleveland's passing attack, but Bond's arrow appeared to be pointing slightly upward after he and quarterback Shedeur Sanders hooked up on a 52-yard play in Week 12. The target he didn't catch was on another deep throw. The rookie wideout has three catches (three targets) for 76 yards in the two games in which the offense was led by Sanders.