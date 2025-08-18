The Browns signed Bond to a three-year, $3.018 million contract Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain-Dealer reports.

The deal is fully guaranteed and is consistent with the guarantees of a third-round draft pick. Bond went undrafted in April after he was accused of sexual assault, but the case was no-billed last week, paving the way for Bond to find a home in the NFL. Bond began his college career at Alabama but transferred to Texas for his final season. In total, Bond produced a 99-1,428-10 receiving line across three collegiate seasons. Bond is fast, but he wasn't an overly productive college wideout. Look for him to compete with Jamari Thrash and Diontae Johnson for snaps behind Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman.