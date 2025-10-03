Bond is listed atop the unofficial depth chart as the punt returner ahead of Week 5 against Minnesota.

The Browns had to scramble this week after placing DeAndre Carter (knee) on injured reserve following last week's loss to the Lions. Bond is slated to replace Carter on punts, while Jerome Ford is expected to return kickoffs. Bond had some experience fielding punts in college and earlier this season stepped in for a concussed Carter in Week 2. The added return role, however, is small potatoes compared to what is expected to be a larger profile as a receiver; Cleveland also placed wideout Cedric Tillman (hamstring) on injured reserve, and Bond is expected to see an increased workload on offense.