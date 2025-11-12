Bond (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Bond did not practice in any capacity prior to being ruled out for Week 10, so it's encouraging to see him handling limited reps Wednesday. With Cedric Tillman (lower body) having been activated from IR and potentially gearing up to retake the field Sunday versus the Ravens, however, Bond could be relegated to the No. 3 receiver role even if healthy.