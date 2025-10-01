Bond is positioned for increased opportunities alongside Jerry Jeudy following the placement of Cedric Tillman (hamstring) on IR, Dan Labbe of cleveland.com reports.

Bond led the Browns with 58 yards during the team's loss to the Lions in Week 4, securing three of six targets. That production came with Tillman playing just 15 offensive snaps due to his hamstring injury, which portends Bond stepping into a key role in his absence, beginning Sunday against the Vikings. Still, even as the clear No. 2 receiver in Cleveland as long as Tillman is sidelined, for Bond to attain consistent fantasy value the Browns' passing game will need to take a step forward with rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel taking over under center.