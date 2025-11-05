Bond (foot) is not slated to practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Bond sustained a foot injury during Cleveland's loss to the Patriots in Week 8 and is still not back to full health after the Browns' bye week. He'll have two more chances to officially get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Jets. When asked about Bond's status for Week 10, head coach Kevin Stefanski said "we'll see how it goes the next couple days," per Oyefusi. Cedric Tillman (hamstring) had his 21-day practice window opened Monday, and when he returns to the field Bond will figure to drop down to No. 3 on the wide receiver depth chart.