Bond caught two of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 13-10 win over Green Bay.

Bond made his first start of the season and was given 43 snaps, nearly as many he had over the first two games. He's gone from 21 snaps in Week 1 to 28 in Week 2 before prior to a big jump in usage Sunday. Bond has emerged as the No. 3 wideout, which might normally hold value but not on an offense that has managed to score 15 points per game.