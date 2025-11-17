Bond had one carry for eight yards and did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 23-16 loss to Baltimore in Week 11.

Bond returned to action after missing one game due to a foot injury. His healthy presence prompted the Browns to make Jamari Thrash a healthy inactive. Bond played 23 snaps, third most among the team's wideouts behind Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. Unfortunately for Bond, Cleveland's offense, particularly its passing attack, is such a mess that there's little value in the team's third wideout.