Bond caught two of seven targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Vikings in Week 5.

Bond was expected to see an uptick in usage following a hamstring injury to Cedric Tillman that landed him on the injured list last week. Bond was on the field for 40 snaps, which is in line with his volume the two previous weeks, while the seven targets were a season high. The shift at quarterback from Joe Flacco to Dillon Gabriel didn't pan out so well for the wide receivers, which caught five of 13 targets, the fewest that group has logged in five games.