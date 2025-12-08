Bond failed to secure either of his two targets in Sunday's 31-29 loss to the Titans in Week 14.

Bond's two targets came on deep throws, as he had quarterback Shedeur Sanders have flashed some long-ball chemistry the last three games. Unfortunately for the rookie, Bond was shut out for the fourth time in the last six games. Cleveland's passing offense was the best its been since the Joe Flacco days (Weeks 1 and 2), which offers hope that Bond could evolve into a viable threat over the final few weeks of the season.