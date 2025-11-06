Browns' Isaiah Bond: Sits out another practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bond (foot) isn't practicing Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Bond has missed both of Cleveland's first two practices this week, suggesting a Week 9 bye hasn't provided him enough time to recover from the foot injury he sustained in a Week 8 loss to the Patriots. The rookie wide receiver seems to be trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Jets, though a return to practice Friday would change that narrative.