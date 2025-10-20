Bond was not targeted in Sunday's 31-6 win over the Dolphins in Week 7.

Bond went untargeted for the first time in 2025 and had his fewest snaps (25, 44.0 percent) since Week 1. He initially flashed as a possible replacement for the injured Cedric Tillman (hamstring), but the drop in usage is noteworthy. He entered the week having averaged 5.5 targets over the previous four games and was on the field for 71 snaps (87 percent) in Week 6.