Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Bond is still recovering from an undisclosed injury he sustained in the team's Week 8 loss to the Patriots, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Following their Week 9 bye, the Browns held an unofficial practice session Monday, and Bond wasn't present on the field. Stefanski said that an update on Bond's condition will be provided later in the week, and the nature of the wideout's injury should be known Wednesday, when Cleveland posts its first Week 10 practice report in advance of Sunday's game at the Jets. Bond had played at least 40 percent of the Browns' last six contests before the bye, but after accruing a 9-112-0 receiving line on 26 targets over the first four of those games, he was held without a catch on four targets in the final two weeks.