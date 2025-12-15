Bond recorded two receptions on four targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Bears.

Bond was one of the few bright spots in Sunday's blowout loss, as he accounted for nearly half of Shedeur Sanders' yardage with long catches of 47 and 42 yards. It was his second time showing strong rapport with Sanders on deep passes, as he also had a pair of 29-yard catches in Week 12. Bond will likely remain inconsistent due to his role in the Cleveland offense -- this marks the first time that he's topped two targets in the team's last five games -- but he has shown the ability to deliver splash plays.