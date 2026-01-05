Bond caught one of two targets for 13 yards and had one carry for four yards in Sunday's 20-18 win over Cincinnati in Week 18.

Bond didn't see much volume in the regular-season finale, as Cleveland ran more than it passed for the sixth time in the last nine contests. Bond was active for eight of those games and totaled just 14 targets. He did, however, show off a big-play ability, averaging 30.7 yards over seven receptions. Priority number one among many offseason objectives is for the organization to fix its passing attack. Those goals likely include changes to the front office/coaching regime and a new quarterback. However it shakes out, Bond should be considered part of the offensive rebuild in 2026 and beyond.