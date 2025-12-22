Bond was not targeted and had one rush attempt for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Bills in Week 16. He was credited with 21 receiving yards after taking a lateral from fellow wideout Malachi Corley.

Bond's shown chemistry with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, particularly on deep throws, but it wasn't there for him Sunday. It's been an inconsistent year for the rookie wideout, who went without a catch for the fifth time in his last eight games. For the season, Bond has caught 16 of 41 targets for 309 yards and zero touchdowns.